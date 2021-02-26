Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective lifted by BWS Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vicor by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 51.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vicor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vicor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

