ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 1490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

