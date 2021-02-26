VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.45. VGrab Communications shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 79,420 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

About VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

