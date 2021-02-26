Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), but opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 279,157 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.11. The company has a market capitalization of £140.40 million and a P/E ratio of -19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

