Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,657. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

