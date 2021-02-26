Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $211.27. 84,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

