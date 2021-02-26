Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.67. 1,217,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,491,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.