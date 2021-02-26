Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.67. 1,217,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,491,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

