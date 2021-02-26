Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $55.86. 719,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.