Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 785,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

