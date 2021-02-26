VERITY Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 229,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,828. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

