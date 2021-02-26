VERITY Wealth Advisors Invests $265,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,850. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

