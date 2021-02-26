VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0777 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $482,499.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.22 or 0.99690704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00121917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003272 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,492,201 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

