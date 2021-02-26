Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.57 on Monday. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,757,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

