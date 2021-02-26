Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Vericel stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,970. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,757,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

