Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $295.71 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $295.71 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00377550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,432,606,466 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

