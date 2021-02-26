Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 445,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.