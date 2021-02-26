Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.
Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 445,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.
