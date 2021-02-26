Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 212,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,428,094. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $791.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.