Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $14.65 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 513,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,652,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. 44,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

