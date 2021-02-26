Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 0.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.13% of Datadog worth $39,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 280,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 101,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,165.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,543,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,238.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock worth $240,080,003. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

