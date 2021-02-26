Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,173. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

