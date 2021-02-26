Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.27 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 263,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

