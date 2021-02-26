Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45,065 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $464.69. The stock had a trading volume of 92,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.