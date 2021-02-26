Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $282.93. 37,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

