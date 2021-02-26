Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,420,000 after purchasing an additional 348,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

