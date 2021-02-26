Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 254,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,064. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.