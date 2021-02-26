Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 396,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $61,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $135.22. 42,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,891. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

