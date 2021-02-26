Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 44,195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 37.0% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. 269,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

