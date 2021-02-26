Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $62,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $86.69. 16,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,379. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.