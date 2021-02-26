Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 938 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $72,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

