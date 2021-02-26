Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 143,547 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $40,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

