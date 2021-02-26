Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,853 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.60% of Bunge worth $55,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,654,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 5,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,270. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

