Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,285 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $219,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,808. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

