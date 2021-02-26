Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Makes New $485,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.5% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 317.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 240.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 835,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.