Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.13

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 1316526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USNZY shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

