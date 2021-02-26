USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $361,560.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $96.43 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,559,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

