US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

