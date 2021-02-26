US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600,494 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,327,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGTX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.