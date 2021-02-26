US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apache were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

