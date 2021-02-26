US Bancorp DE Has $751,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PVH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 274,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,029,000 after buying an additional 170,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,802,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

