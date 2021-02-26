US Bancorp DE Has $677,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

