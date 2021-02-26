US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AAWW opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,514. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

