Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $13.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 353,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $16.65 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

