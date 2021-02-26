Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.60 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,683. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,476,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

