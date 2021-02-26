Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.57, but opened at $62.00. Upwork shares last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 43,707 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -205.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

