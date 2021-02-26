Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

