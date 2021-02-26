UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $334.31. 121,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.29. The company has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

