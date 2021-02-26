United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UTHR opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.