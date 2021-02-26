United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been given a $200.00 price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

NYSE UPS opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

