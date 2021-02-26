United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

