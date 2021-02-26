Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.80. 52,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

